ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 84.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period.

Shares of UVXY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 362,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

