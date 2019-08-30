Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001693 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Upbit. Propy has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $859,084.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.01344631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00092210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021141 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,473,486 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.