Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003091 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $72,100.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

