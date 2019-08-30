Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 73,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,533. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

