Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Shares of WM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

