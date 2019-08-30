Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.26

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and traded as high as $48.60. Proactis shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 88,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

