Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 37,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.