Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 832,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,428. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 43,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $874,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,423 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,657. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
