Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 832,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,428. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 43,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $874,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,423 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,657. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

