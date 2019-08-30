Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and $12,253.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,836,295 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

