PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Update

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 952,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. PriceSmart has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.02.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,398,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,931. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,254 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

