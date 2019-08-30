PressOne Achieves Market Cap of $11.22 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $67,377.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

