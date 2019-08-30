Presearch Price Up 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $61,454.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

