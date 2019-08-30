Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms recently commented on APTS. DA Davidson cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 289,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,684. The firm has a market cap of $603.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

