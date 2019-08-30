PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,907,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 731,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 83,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

