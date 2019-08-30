Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $401.19

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.19 and traded as high as $375.60. Polypipe Group shares last traded at $375.00, with a volume of 269,712 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLP. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 457 ($5.97).

The firm has a market cap of $749.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Polypipe Group’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

