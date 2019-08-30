Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,392.60. Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at $1,411.76, with a volume of 45,484 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,408.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,131.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In related news, insider Peter Hames sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £420 ($548.80).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

