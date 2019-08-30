Plus-Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (NPLC)

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Plus-Coin has a total market capitalization of $512,814.00 and $6.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Plus-Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plus-Coin Profile

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,807,836 tokens. The official website for Plus-Coin is www.plus-coin.com/en . Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plus-Coin is medium.com/@pluscoin

Buying and Selling Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plus-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plus-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

