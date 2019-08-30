Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $54.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $59.30 million. Plug Power reported sales of $55.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $219.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $244.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.57 million, with estimates ranging from $272.10 million to $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Plug Power by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plug Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,359. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $546.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

