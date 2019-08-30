Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 82,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $4.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

