Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Trading 6.2% Higher

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.44, 11,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 159,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Green from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Planet Green alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.