Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $399,973.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00233962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01346903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021132 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.