Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Shares Down 3.2%

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51, approximately 26,797 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 83,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,580.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34.

About Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG)

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.