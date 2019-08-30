Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $25.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $48.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Nutanix stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.35. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nutanix by 8,992.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

