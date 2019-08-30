Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom by 786.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Viacom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the second quarter worth $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viacom during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Viacom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

VIAB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 146,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

