Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $541,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 875,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 130,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 247,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,736. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.