Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 612.0% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 108,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

