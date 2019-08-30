Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,295 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 986.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,617. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

