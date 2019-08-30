Photon (PHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $94,240.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Photon has a market cap of $94,240.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,474.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.01777609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.02918023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00663893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00703555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00467550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009632 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,037,570,191 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

