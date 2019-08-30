Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

PFE stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

