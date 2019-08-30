Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,785,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,543,072 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $467,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 127,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 249,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 166,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 9,022,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

