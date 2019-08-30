Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15, approximately 237,284 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,000,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight Capital set a C$6.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.40.

In other news, Director Michael Macbean sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$66,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,790.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

