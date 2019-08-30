PetroDollar Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $2.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

PetroDollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

