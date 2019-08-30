PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.34

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.34 and last traded at $134.66, with a volume of 423598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 41.5% during the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

