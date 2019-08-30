PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,095. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The firm has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

