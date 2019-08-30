People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBCT. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after buying an additional 1,515,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,470,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,242,000 after buying an additional 1,159,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $17,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.