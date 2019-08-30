PeepCoin (PCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 621.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 620.1% against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $891,644.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001723 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 102,632,932,013 coins and its circulating supply is 63,432,932,013 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

