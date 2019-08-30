Peel Hunt Trims St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Target Price to GBX 400

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

SMP opened at GBX 406 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.16. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 451 ($5.89). The stock has a market cap of $901.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

