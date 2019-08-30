Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

LON:UAI opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 million and a P/E ratio of 38.16.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

