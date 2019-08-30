Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.50. The company has a market cap of $739.70 million and a P/E ratio of 62.71.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

