Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.70).
LON:LMP opened at GBX 205.20 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Londonmetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.40 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.37.
In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 78,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £161,368.04 ($210,855.93). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total value of £45,401.07 ($59,324.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,257 shares of company stock worth $58,806,311.
About Londonmetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.
