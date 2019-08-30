Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.70).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 205.20 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Londonmetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.40 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 78,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £161,368.04 ($210,855.93). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total value of £45,401.07 ($59,324.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,257 shares of company stock worth $58,806,311.

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

