Peak Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX)

Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM accounts for 3.3% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 5,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 3,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Shares of FYX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86.

