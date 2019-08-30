Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.52. The stock had a trading volume of 94,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,018. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,457 over the last ninety days. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

