Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. Patterson Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 332,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.