Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,305,962 shares during the quarter. Pattern Energy Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 8.15% of Pattern Energy Group worth $184,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 229,260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 515,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 60,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGI shares. TheStreet lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

PEGI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 49,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,339. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.05. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

