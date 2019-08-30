Partners Group Holding AG Has $2.31 Million Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.06% of Stag Industrial worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 220.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

STAG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.02. 19,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.