Partners Group Holding AG Buys 7,401 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 5.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.82. 1,418,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

