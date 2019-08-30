Partners Group Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Solar Capital makes up approximately 1.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Solar Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Solar Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Solar Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Solar Capital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 145,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 36,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

