Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 271,981 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 983,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 271,981 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 3.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 201,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,122,852. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

