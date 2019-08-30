Parkgene Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $564,195.00 and approximately $3,455.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00231576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.01340104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091400 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.