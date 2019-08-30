Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

